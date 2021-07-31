Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 6,787 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.41 price target (down from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

