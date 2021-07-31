Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Man Group plc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 252,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

