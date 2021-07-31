Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350,894 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

