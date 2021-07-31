Man Group plc Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $808,287,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,568.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,480.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,060.16 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.