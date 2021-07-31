Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 202,628 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.56 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

