Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,929 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $391,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

