Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Criteo worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.06.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

