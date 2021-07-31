Man Group plc Sells 4,684 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $972,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 202.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 186,353 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $7,883,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,045.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

