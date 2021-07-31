Man Group plc Takes $1.54 Million Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Domtar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Domtar by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domtar in the first quarter worth $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Domtar stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.