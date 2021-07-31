Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Manhattan Associates worth $67,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $163.34.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

