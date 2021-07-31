ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

