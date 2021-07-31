MANTRA DAO Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $41.53 million and $7.02 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 323,971,520 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

