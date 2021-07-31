Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MPFRY remained flat at $$4.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.52.
About Mapfre
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.