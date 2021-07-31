Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

MARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:MARS traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 83.80 ($1.09). 1,196,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.95. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

