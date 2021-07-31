Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $8.45 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,302 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.