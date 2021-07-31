Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0401 on Top Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $624,833.09 and approximately $1,898.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,760.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.86 or 0.06151447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.60 or 0.01328058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00353574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00126935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.46 or 0.00582994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00344508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00274635 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.