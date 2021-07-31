Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.36% of Masimo worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $272.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.94. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

