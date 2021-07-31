Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Announces Earnings Results

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Materialise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.96 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $87.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

