Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 42.28%. Matson updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.730 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 355,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Matson has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,300,943.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

