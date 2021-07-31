Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 0.86%.

MATW traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,358. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

