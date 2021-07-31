Maxcoin Trading Up 20.3% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Maxcoin has a market cap of $405,523.15 and $4.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,365.58 or 1.00236206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00030406 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00980669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00377619 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00395964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005829 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00071040 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004760 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

