Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.96% from the company’s current price.

WRAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Wrap Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 409,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,373. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $262.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,506.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wrap Technologies stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

