McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 181,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

