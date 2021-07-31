Mchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a market capitalization of $60,639.50 and $17.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006085 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,935,725 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

