McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), with a volume of 5,631 shares.

MCKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of McKay Securities in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of McKay Securities in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.36 million and a PE ratio of -13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

