Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Medallia worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Medallia by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Medallia by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Medallia by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

