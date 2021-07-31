Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.25. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 38,972 shares.

DR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.5954774 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 143.56%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

