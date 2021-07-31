Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.