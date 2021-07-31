Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCUJF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Medicure has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

