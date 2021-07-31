MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of MEDNAX worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.