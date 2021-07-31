MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after buying an additional 1,763,875 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $23,681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $15,254,000.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.