Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0084

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Megacoin has a market cap of $330,649.19 and approximately $104.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00352050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,596,580 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.