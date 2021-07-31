Meme Price Hits $460.93 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Meme has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

