Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Achieves $2.15 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $8,235.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

