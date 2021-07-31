Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,596. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

