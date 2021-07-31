MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MKKGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MKKGY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.02. 15,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,728. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

