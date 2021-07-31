Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $5.17 on Friday, hitting $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 506,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,796. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,287.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

