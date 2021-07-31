MetaMorph (METM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 50.3% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $704,001.10 and $12.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00796197 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00084865 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.