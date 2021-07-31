Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80,800.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and $80,800.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

