Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,848.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $46,848.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,731,990 coins and its circulating supply is 78,731,893 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

