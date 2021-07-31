Meter Governance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95,876.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00004546 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $95,876.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

