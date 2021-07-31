Metis Trading Down 2.7% This Week (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Metis coin can now be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00012007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $87,642.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metis has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.81 or 0.00797088 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

METIS is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

