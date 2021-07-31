Mettalex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $708,735.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00007301 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $3.42 million and $708,735.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.68 or 0.99841911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00811843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

