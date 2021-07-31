Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 238.39% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $8.120-$8.270 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $32.600-$32.900 EPS.

NYSE MTD traded down $37.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,473.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,563. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $900.22 and a 52 week high of $1,519.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,375.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

