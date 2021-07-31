MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 133,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,163. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6,120.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

