MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 133,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,163. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
