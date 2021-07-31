MIB Coin (MIB) Price Up 7.4% This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 52.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $419,089.49 and $5.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028220 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 421,798,651 coins and its circulating supply is 144,496,723 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

