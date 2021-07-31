MicroMoney Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $176,772.52 and $166,716.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

