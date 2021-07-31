Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

MU opened at $77.58 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 294,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

