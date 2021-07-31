Millennium Management LLC Acquires 189,472 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2,731.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of PotlatchDeltic worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

