Millennium Management LLC Acquires 73,005 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.29% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VNDA stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $906.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

